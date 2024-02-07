Opinion

DUNCAN WANBLAD: The value of resilience in mining and the broader economy

The Impact Catalyst — an innovative partnership model — is an example of thinking outside the box

07 February 2024 - 05:00
by Duncan Wanblad

The past few years have been characterised by volatility and disruption — from macroeconomic risks and geopolitical upheavals to inflation and higher interest rates, coupled with China’s tentative economic recovery. That is not to mention fragmented supply chains and the dual crises of energy and climate. 

Such is the reality we face, and against this backdrop nations and mining companies must not only adapt but also enhance their agility and resilience. Our collective obligation is to strengthen the mining industry, ensuring its resilience throughout the cycles and safeguarding the extent of our contributions to communities and countries as a whole and, of course, returns for shareholders...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.