DUNCAN WANBLAD: The value of resilience in mining and the broader economy
The Impact Catalyst — an innovative partnership model — is an example of thinking outside the box
The past few years have been characterised by volatility and disruption — from macroeconomic risks and geopolitical upheavals to inflation and higher interest rates, coupled with China’s tentative economic recovery. That is not to mention fragmented supply chains and the dual crises of energy and climate.
Such is the reality we face, and against this backdrop nations and mining companies must not only adapt but also enhance their agility and resilience. Our collective obligation is to strengthen the mining industry, ensuring its resilience throughout the cycles and safeguarding the extent of our contributions to communities and countries as a whole and, of course, returns for shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.