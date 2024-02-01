Opinion NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: SA should be leaning westward The more SA sides with rogue states, dictatorships and terrorists, the less relevant the country becomes B L Premium

Enough has been said about SA’s torrid foreign policy. But what should we be doing instead? Rather than continuing a pseudo-Cold War backed by bankrupt, undead Marxist logic, the ANC and SA’s government should be pursuing an intelligent foreign policy that maximises economic growth, human rights and growing our global relevance.

Economic growth..