PUNKI MODISE: A COP28 wish list for Africa
The private sector must be a part of the solution given the magnitude and urgency of the climate challenge
23 November 2023 - 05:00
The African delegation to the world’s flagship annual climate conference will have a clear set of objectives in mind in 2023, including securing commitments from wealthy nations to support the continent in a way that does not worsen its already precarious fiscal position.
COP28, which is being hosted in Dubai from November 30, comes as the effects of climate change grow more acute. Extreme weather records have fallen across the globe in 2023, including in Africa. Thousands lost their lives in flash floods in Libya, while the drought in East Africa worsens, for example. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.