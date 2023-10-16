Food industry calls for pragmatic approach to label and advert rules

As the food industry navigates the ever-evolving landscape of regulations, the draft regulations on labelling and advertising of foodstuffs have sparked a significant discussion among stakeholders, primarily in terms of the prudence of the regulations now.

The food industry agrees that consumer protection and public health must always be priorities, but notes that it is essential to approach the implementation of these regulations with pragmatism to strike a balance between compliance and practicality.

The proposed draft regulations aim to improve transparency in the food industry; empower consumers with accurate information to enable them to make informed choices about what they consume; and mitigate health-related risks associated with misleading food labels and ads.

Undoubtedly, these goals align with the industry's commitment to delivering safe and nutritious products to consumers. However, there are concerns about the feasibility and potential unintended consequences of some provisions in the regulations which, according to industry, could inadvertently create barriers for business and limit consumer choice.

Here, the Beverage Association of SA (BevSA) sheds some light on some of these “unintended” consequences.

Trademark impact

Trademarks and other intellectual property (IP) rights form the foundation of the international economic system, enabling free markets to thrive. The packaging of products is strategically designed to help consumers differentiate between various brands and distinguish genuine products from counterfeits.

Some BevSA members have registered trade classes globally and locally, incorporating descriptors such as “original,” “energy,” “no sugar,” and “free-from-sugar” in their brand names and labels for decades. These qualifiers have gained widespread recognition and understanding among consumers worldwide.

The proposed restrictions in the draft regulations fail to acknowledge the extensive use and familiarity of these descriptors by global consumers. Consequently, they could have severe implications for members and infringe on their established IP rights, safeguarded by the constitution.

This arbitrary deprivation of trademarks could unduly jeopardise commercial viability for some members who may, in the long run, decide to move their operations to other countries and opt to import products into SA. This would have a detrimental effect on jobs as manufacturing would cease, and this will further worsen unemployment in an already ailing economy.

Consumer awareness and education

The absence of public awareness and consumer education programmes is a notable concern. One of the 10 principles of front-of-pack labelling (FOPL), to which SA is a signatory, emphasises the importance of having a comprehensive and sustained consumer awareness and education programme alongside the FOPL system to enhance consumer comprehension and utilisation.