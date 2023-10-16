Discovery Bank’s recipe for success is exceptional service

South Africans place a high value on service. It can make or break the relationship with any service provider.

So, when South Africans agree that a bank’s service is the best in the industry — for two years in a row — it’s worth looking into the recipe for success.

According to the recently released Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023, the broadest and most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in SA, banking customers voted Discovery Bank as the best in the industry for its service.

“This recognition makes us proud, especially since it comes directly from the clients we serve. Their vote of confidence in what we do matters most to us,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

“It shows we are achieving our goal of putting our clients first by creating a convenient and enjoyable experience that encourages our clients to manage their money well. We are immensely grateful to be voted as the retail bank with the best customer service in SA for a second time.”