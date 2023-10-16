Discovery Bank’s recipe for success is exceptional service
Bank’s customer service is voted the best for two years running in the Ask Afrika Orange Index
South Africans place a high value on service. It can make or break the relationship with any service provider.
So, when South Africans agree that a bank’s service is the best in the industry — for two years in a row — it’s worth looking into the recipe for success.
According to the recently released Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023, the broadest and most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in SA, banking customers voted Discovery Bank as the best in the industry for its service.
“This recognition makes us proud, especially since it comes directly from the clients we serve. Their vote of confidence in what we do matters most to us,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.
“It shows we are achieving our goal of putting our clients first by creating a convenient and enjoyable experience that encourages our clients to manage their money well. We are immensely grateful to be voted as the retail bank with the best customer service in SA for a second time.”
Knowing we are exceeding expectations and building trust is invaluable as we continue to bring clients the future of banking nowHylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
About the Ask Afrika Orange Index and what it measures
The Ask Afrika Orange Index was founded in 2001. This year, more than 48,000 interviews were completed across 32 industries.
The index recognises companies that show exceptional performance across metrics such as service, customer satisfaction, emotional satisfaction and problem resolution.
Discovery Bank showed an improvement year on year across the metrics of the index.
The bank maintained its lead through its contribution to the community, meeting customer needs, value for money, and benefits performing as expected.
Considering the bank is relatively young, beating other retail banks to the top spot is an immense achievement as it can be difficult for financial institutions to achieve consistent service excellence and emotional connectedness, says Kallner.
“It is gratifying to know our customers feel understood and find our servicing team warm, personal and flexible in the way they handle queries. As a full-service digital bank, we still provide a human touch.
“Knowing we are exceeding expectations and building trust is invaluable as we continue to bring clients the future of banking now — with exciting developments around integrated app services and the Discovery Bank home loan benefit, available from 2024,” added Kallner.
“This will create an ecosystem of service excellence and benefits for our clients who are, or want to become, homeowners.”
Exceptional service and products create a unique banking experience
Discovery Bank offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional banking, seamlessly blending technology, systems and people.
The bank’s live assist feature brings expert guidance from personal bankers closer to clients, and smart notifications keep clients engaged with timely updates.
The Discovery Bank purple service team provides tailored banking experience for selected clients.
What is the recipe for service success?
“Our passionate people and their drive to always put our customers first is what makes the difference,” says Kallner. “Our teams work exceptionally hard to provide service that is consistently excellent and this recognition, for two years running, is confirmation of this.
“We are also constantly improving our service through innovation to make it easy for clients to bank with us. In a short space of time, we have received recognition for our digital banking platform and our award-winning service team.”
This article was sponsored by Discovery Bank.