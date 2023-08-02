GRAY MAGUIRE: Refurbishment of Koeberg as daft an idea as they come
Thirst for respite from load-shedding is compelling the Western Cape to lunge for a poisoned chalice
The Western Cape premier’s meeting with electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on the national government’s Energy Action Plan last week is a poignant reminder of just how effective the strategy of sustained desperation is when it comes to securing support for stupid ideas.
At the meeting, the premier expressed his concern over delays in the refurbishment of Koeberg nuclear power station myopically: “I must emphasise to the residents of the Western Cape that our concern is not a nuclear one, but rather an even further constraint on our energy supply. We must understand how Eskom is going to mitigate this possibility and plan to manage this dual outage at Koeberg.”..
