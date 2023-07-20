DINNER PARTY INTEL: Gray Lady blows the final whistle
Meanwhile, Scottish islanders are plotting an Orkxit and ‘Barbie’ has caused unwelcome ripples in Asia
20 July 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
1. Last inning
The New York Times has shut its sports department. Sports news will now be accommodated in The Athletic, a website the newspaper bought last year for $550m, for which subscribers will pay extra. The Athletic has 400 journalists (the Times sports department had about 35) and has yet to show a profit. It reported a $7.8m loss in the first quarter of 2023.
2. A liking for Vikings
Hundreds of years ago, the Orkney Islands off northeast Scotland were raped and pillaged by Vikings. Today they’d like a return of the invaders. There’s a move in the islands to secede from Britain and join Norway or even Denmark — an Orkxit to follow Brexit.
3. Barbie all at sea
Hollywood has long sucked up to China, with its huge potential market for films. That might be why a map in the Barbie movie shows the disputed South China Sea belonging to Beijing. It upset many of China’s neighbours, especially Vietnam, which delivered a démarche to Hollywood by banning the movie.
