MMAMOLOKO KUBAYI: Accelerating the transformation of informal settlement and slums

Upgrading can have a profoundly positive effect on social cohesion, resilience, and safety

26 June 2023 - 13:52 Mmamoloko Kubayi

 

SA’s “Cities for All” call has received a major boost, with the UN-Habitat Assembly recently adopting a resolution on “Accelerating the Transformation of Informal Settlements & Slums by 2030". ..

