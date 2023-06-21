National

Ekurhuleni gets new rubbish trucks

Metro has been struggling with uncollected piles of rubbish in its suburbs and townships

21 June 2023 - 12:22 Luyolo Mkentane

The City of Ekurhuleni has taken delivery of four of 12 new garbage trucks to improve waste removal in Gauteng’s manufacturing hub.

The remaining eight trucks will be delivered in July, the metro said, adding it has budgeted R40m “towards the replenishing of the waste fleet”. The new vehicles will include 10 rear-end loaders and two front-end loaders...

