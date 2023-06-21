Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
ANC’s stance appears to be a source of personal revenue for the comrades, disguised as nonalignment
Country has little more than 22,000 nurses for more than 50-million people, while specialist vacancies remain unfilled
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Incident occurred on May 31 and no customer passwords or banking information was accessed
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
The Financial Action Task Force suspended Russia’s membership in February, saying Russia’s war in Ukraine violated the FATF’s principles
TS Galaxy striker dazzled in Bafana’s 2-1 African Cup of Nations win
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
The City of Ekurhuleni has taken delivery of four of 12 new garbage trucks to improve waste removal in Gauteng’s manufacturing hub.
The remaining eight trucks will be delivered in July, the metro said, adding it has budgeted R40m “towards the replenishing of the waste fleet”. The new vehicles will include 10 rear-end loaders and two front-end loaders...
Ekurhuleni gets new rubbish trucks
Metro has been struggling with uncollected piles of rubbish in its suburbs and townships
