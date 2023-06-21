Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
In the decade leading up to 2013, Transnet tried to conduct itself like a listed company. After emerging from a multibillion-rand loss it sought to observe a “closed period” — meaning no release of price-sensitive information through media interviews — ahead of releasing financial results, which were always on time.
Nowadays, however, this pretence has been dropped. Instead, the state-owned transport and freight logistics company conducts itself like any of the financially distressed state-owned enterprises (SOEs). For the first time since it unbundled SAA and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), it received a fiscal bailout last October to plug holes...
EDITORIAL: Transnet under dark clouds
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
