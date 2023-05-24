MUSA KALENGA: SA’s advertising industry is not transforming

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
More than a decade ago a powerful document emerged to pave the way for transformation and diversity in the SA marketing, advertising and communications industry. The Marketing, Advertising & Communications (Mac) Charter was born out of a pressing need to change an industry that did not reflect the diverse tapestry of the country, with historically disadvantaged groups having limited opportunities.
To genuinely appreciate the significance of the Mac Charter we must delve into the painful apartheid history that shaped SA. For 46 years whites enjoyed privilege and opportunities, while black South Africans suffered under systematic oppression and exploitation. The effect of this oppressive regime was far-reaching, leaving no industry unscathed, including advertising and marketing. When apartheid finally ended in 1994, hope blossomed for a brighter future.
However, there was disappointingly little progress over the following 13 years, including an alarming absence of atonement, a crucial first step in rebuilding fractured societies. Fast forward to the present, another 16 years since the end of apartheid, making it a total of 29 years striving to rectify a painful past. People of colour in the marketing and communications field have endured unspeakable trauma as the wounds inflicted by historical injustices persist.
Against this backdrop I turn your attention to the recent developments surrounding the Mac Charter. This influential document outlines ambitious targets and guidelines, aiming to promote transformation and diversity within the industry. It sets forth principles for ethical conduct, corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, addressing key areas such as ownership, management, skills development and employment equity.
The charter has played a crucial role in addressing transformation challenges within the industry, fostering awareness of the need for diversity and inclusion, and providing a framework for companies to develop policies and practices that promote transformation. Moreover, it has opened doors of opportunity for historically disadvantaged groups.
This commendable initiative has not been without criticism though. One complaint that has been levelled is that its targets are not ambitious enough, failing to push companies towards significant transformation. In addition, the charter lacks legal enforceability, allowing non-compliant companies to evade consequences.
Some also argue that the document falls short in addressing broader issues of inequality and economic transformation in SA. While it has made strides in promoting diversity within marketing, advertising, and communications, the charter must confront the wider challenges of economic inequality and exclusion to foster sustainable development and inclusive growth.
While the Mac Charter has undeniably made positive contributions to transforming the SA industry, much more work remains to be done to promote diversity, inclusion and sustainable development. It is imperative to review and revise the charter, setting more ambitious targets and addressing the broader issues of economic transformation and inequality within the country.
To enhance the Mac charter and expedite the transformation agenda in SA, several steps can be taken. First, integrating an atonement process is paramount, acknowledging the ills of the past and ensuring that history is not repeated.
Second, the targets set in the charter should be heightened, motivating companies to take substantial strides towards transformation in ownership, management, skills development and employment equity.
Third, legal enforceability could be introduced, holding companies accountable for compliance and imposing penalties for noncompliance. Fourth, the charter's scope must be expanded to encompass broader issues of inequality, including equitable access to education, training, and skills development.
In addition, fostering collaboration among companies, government entities and civil society is crucial. Partnerships and collaborations can provide access to resources, information and expertise, propelling transformation efforts forward.
Last, establishing a robust monitoring and evaluation system will ensure that the Mac Charter’s implementation is tracked and progress assessed. This ongoing assessment will identify any gaps or challenges, enabling the charter to be adapted and revised to suit changing circumstances.
By implementing these steps the Mac Charter has the potential to become an even more effective tool for promoting diversity, inclusion and sustainable development within the SA industry.
Kalenga is CEO of The Brave Group.
MUSA KALENGA: SA’s advertising industry is not transforming
While the Mac Charter has played a crucial role in addressing transformation challenges, much more remains to be done
