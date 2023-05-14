New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to help build an ‘everything app’

The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
Los Angeles — Elon Musk has named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO, as the company tries to reverse a plunge in ad revenue.
Yaccarino will take over a social media platform beset with challenges and a heavy debt load, after she spent several years modernising the advertising business at multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk tweeted on Friday. "@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”
Yaccarino tweeted on Saturday that she has been inspired by Musk’s vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.
It was the first time Yaccarino has spoken publicly since the news broke on Thursday that she was in talks to become the next CEO of Twitter. Musk, who has served as CEO since his $44bn buyout of Twitter last October, announced her appointment on Friday.
“I’ve long been inspired by [Musk’s] vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” Yaccarino tweeted.
Yaccarino, who as advertising chief for Comcast’s NBCUniversal spent several years modernising its ad business, said she was committed to Twitter’s future, adding user feedback was vital to build Twitter 2.0.
Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, advertisers have fled the social media platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter suffered a huge decline in ad revenue.
Twitter’s “trajectory will immediately take a 180° turn” under her leadership, said Lou Paskalis, a longtime ad industry executive and CEO of AJL Advisory, a marketing consultancy.
While Musk said Yaccarino would help build an “everything app”, which he has previously said could offer a variety of services such as peer-to-peer payments, his selection of an advertising veteran signalled that digital ads would continue to be a core focus of the business.
Musk has axed thousands of Twitter employees, rushed the launch of a subscription product that allowed scammers to impersonate major brands and suspended users with whom he disagreed, all of which have spooked brands from spending on the platform.
Reuters
New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to help build an ‘everything app’
Musk won big with SpaceX, but forgot a SpaceA to Z of rivals
JOHAN STEYN: The unique strengths of autistic individuals in the tech industry
AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race
