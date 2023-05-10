An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: The ‘grid’ defender
Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter
Pravin Gordhan to appeal against court ruling on load-shedding exemptions
Business defends BLSA’s support for De Ruyter’s investigation
Sabotage and crime at Eskom show no sign of ending, as SA withers
Eskom board on the Scopa carpet about extensive corruption
