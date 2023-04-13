Opinion

XHANTI PAYI: Africa’s sustainability projects help to protect the future

Interventions speak to business and government efforts to use approach for development and business opportunity

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:00 Xhanti Payi

Our efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change have been met with differing but powerful responses from various affected sections of society.

It isn’t just climate change we are facing, but changes in our economic structure, including the way we work and do business. With all these changes, is it possible that our efforts related to climate change could support growth, improve incomes and provide new opportunities for business and workers displaced by competition and globalisation?  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.