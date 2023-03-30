Digitalisation in African trade finance is entering a critical new phase

In short, we have never seen a more focused debate about digitalisation and automation, and its interaction with fintech solution providers in the trade finance space. We believe this is going to be transformative for the way the continent conducts business.

Such discussions no longer centre on the exciting technologies that are out there, but about how they can help solve specific problems and future-proof businesses.

As a bank, we are identifying digitalisation trends that are of interest to us. We can broadly break these down into a couple of main areas:

Data to make better decisions;

Technology that drives efficiencies;

Risk management and mitigation tools; and

Viewed holistically, s olutions that will allow us to future-proof our business.

A perfect example of how digitalisation has transformed the way Absa does business is the bank's technology partnership for optical correction recognition (OCR).

If you are importing or exporting goods, you'll be aware of the amount of paperwork that is generated and the time it takes to assess this paperwork at various points in the process. OCR technology has allowed us not only to streamline and build more resilience in our processes, but to process more documents under letters of credit than we would have been able to manually. This frees us up to better understand and service our clients’ needs.

Taking this a step further, Africa is becoming increasingly important in the global economy, from both an import and export perspective.

While Africa has enjoyed long-standing relationships with the EU and US, some of our biggest growth markets are in the Asian economies and we're looking to identify technology solutions that help our efforts — and our clients — to plug in to these corridors. As access-to-market opportunities increase, so will the demand for funding.