IAN BREMMER: Playing the Iran wild card

Price support was provided by supply concerns
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
However, Murunwa Makwarela has vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Late in February, as part of its monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported trace amounts of uranium at 84% enrichment. That’s important, because 90% enrichment is required to produce a nuclear weapon. On February 28, a senior US defence Department official warned that “Iran's nuclear progress since we left the JCPOA has been remarkable. Back in 2018, when the [Trump] administration decided to leave the JCPOA, it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material. Now it would take about 12 days.”
Talks continue over whether Iran, the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China will resume negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. For now, however, Iran seems more interested in creating new “facts on the ground” that must be considered as part of any restoration of the nuclear deal. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IAN BREMMER: Playing the Iran wild card
Perhaps Iranian officials fear confrontation with the West, or perhaps they’re simply playing for time as they edge closer to nuclear capability
Late in February, as part of its monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported trace amounts of uranium at 84% enrichment. That’s important, because 90% enrichment is required to produce a nuclear weapon. On February 28, a senior US defence Department official warned that “Iran's nuclear progress since we left the JCPOA has been remarkable. Back in 2018, when the [Trump] administration decided to leave the JCPOA, it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material. Now it would take about 12 days.”
Talks continue over whether Iran, the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China will resume negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. For now, however, Iran seems more interested in creating new “facts on the ground” that must be considered as part of any restoration of the nuclear deal. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.