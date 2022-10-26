MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1%, with the Nikkei up 1.1%
Share rout of Prosus and Naspers came on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Grand Parade Investments reports that GMB Liquidity Corporation, about which little is known, has snatched a 27.8% stake in the group
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
Once the site of a prestigious imperial hospital, the reality is a bit different today
CARTOON: Godongwana’s budget bugs
EDITORIAL: What the minister needs to signal in his medium-term budget
Will Gauteng’s e-tolls stay or go, come Wednesday?
HILARY JOFFE: This Godongwana budget comes in a very different world
Nxesi gives Treasury the go-ahead for 3% public sector pay hike
What to look out for in the medium-term budget policy statement
