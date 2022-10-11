CARTOON: Zuma crosses the line

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Former president is prosecuting Karyn Maughan, who has covered litigation on the arms deal over nearly 20 years
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
The move comes just more than a week after a US judge dismissed a separate $10bn lawsuit filed in 2021
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
Should we not be joining in, since US power seems to be standing between us and nuclear calamity?
