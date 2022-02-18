Opinion

CARTOON: Godongwana’s budget card

18 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, February 18 2022
Friday, February 18 2022

LUKANYO MNYANDA: IMF gives glimpse of government divisions and promises likely to be broken

Document makes it clear that the government lacks consensus on a number of issues, such as Operation Vulindlela
Opinion
4 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Treasury likely to play down tax take again

Corporate tax is proving to be a bonanza and revenue will probably come in at R1.7-trillion
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: If there’s a battle for SA’s soul, why the dawdling, Mr President?

The president needs to get tough on those intent on destroying our democracy
Opinion
4 days ago

MIGUEL DA SILVA: Will Ramaphosa’s business-friendly Sona prove to be more than box checking?

The president’s state of the nation address hit the right notes for business, and this will have a positive effect on confidence
Opinion
6 days ago

DA tables motion of no confidence in ‘incompetent’ cabinet

Unusual move comes as opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
National
3 days ago

JONES GONDO: Sona shows SA inching towards action on past promises

Address was promising, but not market-moving as the international macroeconomic backdrop overshadows local news
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, February 17 2022
Thursday, February 17 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Mogoeng’s apology makes him a true ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: How job reservation is going to tackle ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
ANTON HARBER: Lone journalist digs in as National ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: SA’s military is on a ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Government’s job should be to turn ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.