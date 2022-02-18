CARTOON: Godongwana’s budget card

S&P 500 sees its biggest daily drop in two weeks as investors flee to safety
Deadlocks over interpretation can be clarified in the courts
Municipal services reconnected after council and defaulters reach settlement
Plans to amend the act may come into effect in the next few months
Interim curator of 3Sixty Life Yashoda Ram denies regulator’s accusation she misrepresented qualifications
Few lemon consignments were previously exported to China because disinfestation requirements made the fruit susceptible to decay
Commission head Zodwa Ntuli says companies are increasingly failing to report on their empowerment progress
Industry has been battered by the decommissioning of older aircraft, which typically require more maintenance, and reduced flying hours for the rest of airlines’ fleets
Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas to take over as part of a restructuring
Office workers, black American artists, a narcissistic hip-hop star, a documentary about a legendary photographer and Sex in Afrikaans — what to stream
