Opinion

CARTOON: Putin’ Ukraine back

09 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, February 9 2022
Russia denies French claim it vowed to stop troop manoeuvres

LLatest message from Moscow in Ukraine crisis pours cold water on tentative Paris assertion of diplomatic progress
11 hours ago

WATCH: Unpacking the tension between Russia and Ukraine

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s Craig Erlam about geopolitical tension in Europe
1 day ago

Russian forces almost ready for Ukraine invasion, US warns

Forces are at 70% of level needed for full-scale invasion of neighbour, officials say
2 days ago

GERRIT OLIVIER: Putin and Xi want to make the world safe for autocracy

SA may end up not on the right side of history in a new order of strong, belligerent states
15 hours ago

Biden sends nearly 3,000 more troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

The decision to deploy extra troops to Poland and Romania comes as Washington offers concession to Moscow on missile inspections
6 days ago
