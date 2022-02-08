US supports Boeing 737 Max settlement to resolve criminal charge

Washington — The US justice department on Tuesday opposed a bid by families of people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to declare that the government violated their legal rights when it reached a $2.5bn settlement with the plane maker in 2021 to resolve a criminal charge.

Despite opposing the families’ request, the department said in a court filing that “the government apologises for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims’ beneficiaries before entering into” the deferred prosecution agreement — a type of corporate plea deal. It also said it had “no legal obligation” to hold such a meeting.

The settlement, reached in January 2021 near the end of former president Donald Trump’s administration, capped a 21-month government investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the two crashes, in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing also will oppose the families’ legal requests, the justice department said in the filing. Boeing declined to comment.

In the filing, the department explained its decision not to take Boeing to a trial on a criminal charge of conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency that regulates Boeing and evaluated its airliners.

“There was no doubt that Boeing had conspired to defraud the federal government when it deceived the FAA Aircraft Evaluation Group,” the filing said.

“The government’s investigation, however, did not produce evidence that it believed would allow it to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what factors had caused the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” it added, referring to the two fatal flights.

Paul Cassell, a lawyer for the families, criticised the department’s position that relatives of those killed in the crashes do not qualify as “crime victims” under federal law.

“The department of justice’s claim that the families are not the 'victims' of Boeing's crimes is unconscionable and unsupportable,” Cassell said in a statement.

The families in December asked Texas-based US district judge Reed O’Connor to declare that the deferred prosecution agreement was negotiated in violation of their rights as crime victims under federal law and to set a briefing schedule on the appropriate remedies.

US attorney-general Merrick Garland on January 26 met with some of the family members.

The department said on Tuesday that it is working to revise its internal policies and guidelines to “ensure that if this situation arises in the future, consultation and notice will occur”. It also apologised that its own victims’ rights ombudsman in February 2020 “conveyed inaccurate information” to representatives of the families.

The settlement allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution, and included a fine of $243.6m, compensation to airlines of $1.77bn and a $500m fund for crash victims over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane’s flawed design.

The department said that $471m — 94% of the $500m — has been disbursed to relatives of 326 of the 346 crash victims.

A former chief technical pilot for Boeing was charged last October with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company’s 737 MAX jet. He has denied wrongdoing.

The crashes, which cost Boeing about $20bn and led to a 20-month grounding of the 737 MAX that ended in 2020, prompted the US Congress to pass legislation reforming new aeroplane certification.

Reuters