Opinion BRYAN ROSTRON: Microsoft joins the other star-struck prudes B L Premium

Censorship has a long history, and it creeps back with often ludicrous variants. The term dates back to ancient Rome and the powerful office of censor, among whose duties was the supervision of public morality.

As under apartheid, censorship has usually been an instrument of authorities to control citizens, decreeing what may be said, thought or done. Now, certainly in the West, it is increasingly promoted by vociferous cliques, designed to patrol what words are permissible, frequently depleting meaning and resulting in nonsense...