Opinion BOTTOM LINE PAUL MARAIS: Foundations shift in listed property sector

Over the last year SA listed property is up about 30% in total return terms. That’s well ahead of the official rate of inflation, which is just north of 5%.

However, measured over longer-term horizons, it is down 5% per annum, having not yet recovered from its 2017 highs. Its historical dividend yield, at 7.6%, is nicely up from its August 2021 low of 4.3% and is almost the same as its historical average since 2011 of 7.4%...