BOTTOM LINE
PAUL MARAIS: Foundations shift in listed property sector
Over the last year SA listed property is up about 30% in total return terms. That’s well ahead of the official rate of inflation, which is just north of 5%.
However, measured over longer-term horizons, it is down 5% per annum, having not yet recovered from its 2017 highs. Its historical dividend yield, at 7.6%, is nicely up from its August 2021 low of 4.3% and is almost the same as its historical average since 2011 of 7.4%...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.