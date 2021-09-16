CARTOON: Kim’s nuclear gauntlet

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Ramaphosa has failed to take the opportunity to show he has a grip on his executive
Trade minister says concerns localisation policy will rile trade partners are unfounded
Commission omitted to name the parties that did not disclose their financial backers, official opposition says
Bank announces it wants to be net zero by 2050 and will reduce exposure to fossil fuels
Retailer Clicks says it will take a year before all the stores damaged in the rioting are reopened
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
Judges say Philippines president’s violent campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation
Rising tennis sensation will lead SA against Venezuela in New York this weekend
South African Damon Galgut has made the Booker Prize shortlist, along with five other authors from the UK, Sri Lanka and US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
