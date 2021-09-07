MUSA FURUMELE: Plugging the leaks is paramount

The water loss and revenue woes in our municipalities have been topical mass media and public discourse issues for many years. Yet until a crisis looms, dealing with these woes is often put on the back burner. This while it is reported that about 40% of potable water is either lost or doesn’t generate any revenue; not a pretty picture given that as much as R10bn each year could be “going down the drain” and billions of rand in municipal debt are owed to water boards.

More puzzling, though, is that this situation persists. Water is not only scarce; it is the most precious resource we have. It is critical for our health and lives, for social stability, and for economic growth and sustainability. This amid deteriorating service quality and growing doubt that some municipalities can meet current and future financial obligations.

This article is not about motivating those who are content — even though that effort is worthy. Rather, it is about giving hope to those who are concerned and want to be part of the solution. Inaction can be more costly than intervention and yet choices for rapid relief do exist.

While systemic solutions to the bigger issues are being sought, the most obvious choice we have is going back to basics. Rather than fixating on the allure of building new “monuments”, let us deal decisively with the high level of non-revenue water — purified water that is lost before it reaches consumers, or is used but not billed or metered. This will entail reducing losses, which may be “real” (leaks, bursts and overflows) or “apparent” (theft, metering inaccuracies or billing errors).

If these losses are left unattended they will continue driving up capital and operational costs while depleting potential funds to intervene until we are dragged down the rabbit hole. However, if we act we should realise improved water security, financial viability and service quality. While this idea isn’t novel, is has yet to gain adequate traction in many municipalities, despite numerous pleas for action over decades and many studies indicating the many benefits that can accrue if there is action.

The sluggish take-up can be ascribed to a confluence of factors, of which the lack of basic information, monitoring tools and technical skills in municipalities has been more fateful. Without such the extent, cause and cost of the problem cannot be well understood. The truth is that often we fail not because of a lack of will, but because we tend to address the wrong problems. Also, many municipalities have a limited risk appetite or capital to invest in non-revenue water measures.

Each water system is unique and there is no single measure capable of solely producing the best outcomes at the least cost, which renders traditional approaches ineffective. These approaches often focus on trite input and trite tasks without well thought-out targets, and thus are often in vain. They also tend to be rigid and hamper enterprise and incentives to perform.

To progress, municipalities must shift from inflexible approaches to outcome-orientated arrangements focused on monitorable targets linked to financial risks and rewards. These arrangements address many of the identified constraints and have been used worldwide with great success. What is required are partnerships with external parties to bring appropriate skills, technology, innovation and some risk capital which, incidentally, is in the private sector.

An important consideration is that as these partners will not only be providing services but also having a stake in the outcome. Creativity, innovation and proactivity should prevail to the best interest of all parties.

The devil is in the detail, but experience points to several factors for success. These include setting sound baselines and proper performance metrics, allocating risks equitably, agreeing on realistic timelines, and establishing independent probity mechanisms to ensure transparency and legitimacy.

Also, capacity-building and skills transfer should be part of the deal. It is disappointing that despite our woes and the availability of proven options, local application has remained limited or isolated, which suggests the message is not being heard.

There is little wriggle room, and it is time to put aside undue scepticism and embrace the private sector and progressive approaches as a core part of the solution. Resolving the problem at hand is not a “one-day wonder” but demands sustained support, commitment and involvement.

To bring impetus and foster economies of scale, the government needs to create an enabling environment, minimise unnecessary red tape and address the water sector regulatory vacuum. The prevailing culture of nonpayment for services and non-collection of revenues also requires urgent attention. The mooted professionalisation of the public sector cannot be left behind.

Other stakeholders, such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency and water boards must step in on aspects such as project preparation, the structuring of partnership, and seed funding. To succeed, an inclusive package of strong advocacy, oversight and support should accompany all these initiatives.

All considered, swift and impactful solutions do exist to ensure that every drop counts and each cent matters. But this cannot happen in a vacuum. We need decisive and bold leadership in all tiers of society. But, more importantly, all of us — individuals, businesses and government — must do our bit in our areas of influence and change our attitudes towards the value of water and challenge any inaction until the message is heeded.

• Dr Furumele is a registered professional engineer and fellow of both the SA Institution of Civil Engineering and the SA Academy of Engineering.