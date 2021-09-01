Life Traversing a desert highway through the heart of the Karoo Spring is the perfect time to take on this three-night, four-day back roads odyssey from the western Karoo to the West Coast B L Premium

If you have a high-clearance SUV why not let it cosset you and the family over the wild and liberating plains of the Karoo this spring? Yes, it’s probably only ever mounted a shopping mall pavement before, but with some all-terrain tyres fitted you can set off on an adventure across the gravel roads of the Karoo that will set your mind free.

Western Karoo to West Coast Route summary..