Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Go on, take a dip in these stocks Globally, expenditure on swimming pools has surged as people stayed at home, not being able to travel for their summer holiday breaks. Let’s take a look at some stocks that are benefiting from this trend B L Premium

Spring is here! Many South Africans will be spending quite a bit of money on their pools soon, making sure they are in sparkling condition and ready for the glorious sunny days to come.

We are not alone — globally, expenditure on swimming pools has surged as people stayed at home, not being able to travel for their summer holiday breaks. Let’s take a look at some stocks that are benefiting from this trend...