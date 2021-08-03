CARTOON: André de Ruyter’s soft launch

The JSE came within about 200 points of its record high, before weakening a little by the close, as Covid-19 cases rise again in some countries
SA has a long way to go to get its rate in line with that of its main trading partners
Booming tax revenues of up to R100bn are expected to improve public finances — but SA is not out of the fiscal woods
President Ramaphosa continues consultations on reshuffle and some ministers have been asked to prepare handover reports
Tide turns in mobile operator’s favour as judge recommends that the US terror case be dismissed
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by FNB CEO Jacques Celliers to shed light on the is sues
The proposal to limit the use of assessed losses is contained in a bill released for public comment by Treasury and Sars last week
Indigenous People of Biafra, which the government regards as a terrorist group, wants court to block the transfer of six Super Tucano aircraft
SA Rugby director of rugby was scathing after first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in 62-minute video message
Scientists say it is close to a tipping point, as the invasion of land-grabbers continues, often with the overt support of the state
