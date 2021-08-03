Opinion

CARTOON: André de Ruyter’s soft launch

03 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, August 3 2021
Tuesday, August 3 2021

Medupi power station completed at last as final unit comes online

Energy analysts say while the move is welcome, there are still design flaws that need to be fixed
National
22 hours ago

Eskom in race for green funding

Plan for a just transition is needed in time for COP26 to grab a chunk of concessional financing
National
1 day ago

Eskom lays out funding plan to move away from coal

Utility is considering 8,017MW of projects, ranging from wind power to solar, hydropower and gas, CEO says
National
3 days ago

Coal thieves pile on the misery for Eskom

The utility has not quantified how much coal has been lost, but two arrests have been made
National
6 days ago

Eskom seeks R140bn for shift to renewable energy

Africa’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter is in talks with banks to replace coal
National
1 month ago
Monday, August 2 2021
Monday, August 2 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mouse in the maze
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Back to normality — that mess of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Growth will never be enough; SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Careful work being done on BIG but ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.