National Coal thieves pile on the misery for Eskom The utility has not quantified how much coal has been lost, but two arrests have been made BL PREMIUM

Eskom has added coal theft to the long list of challenges already facing the power utility.

Speaking at the Coal Industry Day on Tuesday, Sandile Siyaya, Eskom GM of primary energy, said security at its weighbridges has become a top priority due to coal theft. “We are seeing that there is a significant amount of coal that is being stolen from the organisation. As Eskom, we are bleeding money, and we need to put a stop to it.”..