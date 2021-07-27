Coal thieves pile on the misery for Eskom
The utility has not quantified how much coal has been lost, but two arrests have been made
27 July 2021 - 20:26
UPDATED 27 July 2021 - 23:06
Eskom has added coal theft to the long list of challenges already facing the power utility.
Speaking at the Coal Industry Day on Tuesday, Sandile Siyaya, Eskom GM of primary energy, said security at its weighbridges has become a top priority due to coal theft. “We are seeing that there is a significant amount of coal that is being stolen from the organisation. As Eskom, we are bleeding money, and we need to put a stop to it.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now