Medupi power station completed at last as final unit comes online
Sixth generating part of the project that started in May 2007 has reached commercial operation, Eskom says
02 August 2021 - 08:32
The Medupi coal-fired power station — which had long been plagued by cost overruns, delays and design defects, causing intermittent breakdowns in some of its units — has been completed, power utility Eskom announced on Monday.
The state-owned company said the sixth and final generating unit of the power station has reached commercial operation...
