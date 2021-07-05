CARTOON: Zizi Kodwa’s power assist

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
When decisions are made by mobs threatening violence, rather than the rule of law, it is not a democracy at all
According to the police’s analysis and legal opinion, Zuma should be arrested within three days of Sunday deadline
ANC national executive committee to discuss imprisonment of former president’s after senior NEC members went to his Nkandla homestead
Theo Botha says the group’s goodwill is likely too high, propping up its share price and in effect its offer for Adapt IT
Index of North West University’s Business School improved in the second quarter
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Operator ADP CEO says highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant is creating much uncertainty
Warren Gatland says there is no rush as there are still four tour games before the first Test
Confronting the underlying issues can allow us to plot a healthier, more sustainable course
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
