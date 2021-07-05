Opinion

CARTOON: Zizi Kodwa’s power assist

05 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, July 5 2021
Monday, July 5 2021

Zizi Kodwa spent R890,000 on Jeep after getting ‘loan’ from business person

The deputy minister said he ‘borrowed’ the money because he was in financial difficulties
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: The myth of SA’s ‘poor MPs’

The fact is, MPs’ salaries are many multiples of the average salary in SA
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Rigged tenders, cronyism and kickbacks for politicians: SA’s history of friends with benefits

If you thought the Zuptas were in any way unique, you’re dead wrong. As Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall discovered, crony capitalism is as old as SA ...
Features
4 months ago

State paid out R49bn to Gupta family entities, Zondo inquiry hears

Information gleaned from leaked bank statements was analysed by Shadow World Investigations
National
1 month ago

Nomvula Mokonyane says she got a R3m Aston Martin through a ‘family friend’

Former environmental affairs minister grilled on where the money came from for a luxury vehicle her salary could not cover
National
10 months ago
