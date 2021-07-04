Market data — July 4 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government should help small firms by easing regulatory hurdles and allowing exemptions from some laws governing employment
Phophi Ramathuba’s hands-on approach is yielding measurable results, with the province leading the vaccine rollout
ANC national executive committee to discuss imprisonment of former president’s after senior NEC members went to his Nkandla homestead
Cyberspace Administration of China orders stores to remove Didi app just days after second-largest debut by a Chinese firm in US
A stronger dollar and weaker gold price likely to see SA’s gross reserves decline on revaluation
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Operator ADP CEO says highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant is creating much uncertainty
Warren Gatland says there is no rush as there are still four tour games before the first Test
Dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle moved closer to production last week with inter city flight
