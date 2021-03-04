Features / Cover Story Rigged tenders, cronyism and kickbacks for politicians: SA’s history of friends with benefits If you thought the Zuptas were in any way unique, you’re dead wrong. As Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall discovered, crony capitalism is as old as SA itself ... BL PREMIUM

Everywhere you look, there seems to be a new case of tender fraud. One day, it’s the revelation that the winning bidders in a R255m tender to eradicate asbestos from roofs in the Free State did pretty much nothing, while paying about R800,000 to companies nominated by the state’s former premier, Ace Magashule. The next it’s that the husband of presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko was implicated in crooked tenders to supply personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even this week, reports emerged that a company linked to a family friend and former private secretary to health minister Zweli Mkhize scored irregular communications contracts worth R82m from the department of health during Covid-19...