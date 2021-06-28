National

Zizi Kodwa spent R890,000 on Jeep after getting ‘loan’ from business person

The deputy minister of state security said he ‘borrowed’ the money because he was in financial difficulties

28 June 2021 - 18:46 Mawande AmaShabalala
Zizi Kodwa. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Zizi Kodwa. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Former ANC spokesperson and national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa has defended his controversial relationship with Jehan Mackay in which he received close to R2m from the business person.

Kodwa, a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is now the deputy minister of state security. His implication in state capture comes as an embarrassment to the president who came to power in 2017 promising a clean government.

According to Kodwa, Mackay was a friend who came to his assistance when he was facing “financial difficulties” during his stint as ANC national spokesperson. 

This included a R1m payment to Kodwa, R890,000 of which he used to buy a Jeep vehicle.

Kodwa claimed payments he received from Mackay were transactions between “friends” and not kickbacks to buy his influence and proximity to power.

In any event, Kodwa charged, there was no chance he was in a position to help advance Mackay’s business interests as he did not work for the government at the time.

He told the inquiry he accepted the perception that accepting payments from friends may create the wrong impression when one had proximity to the levers of power.

Kodwa was grilled about whether he would be able to repay the “loan” immediately and in full should Mackay demand the money. 

“I would negotiate new terms with him,” said Kodwa. “He knows he would not get R1m immediately.”

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said it was puzzling for Kodwa to claim the R1m payment was a personal loan to himself when it was reflected as “ANC donation” in a TSS (one of Mackay’s businesses) bank statement.

“My understanding is that the loan I have is with Mr Mackay,” said Kodwa. 

Chaskalson said: “I know what your understanding is, but the TSS bank statement reflects this payment of R1m as a donation to the ANC. That is incorrect?”

Kodwa responded: “Yes, that is incorrect.”

The inquiry also raised issue with Kodwa’s version that he was receiving payments from Mackay because he was having financial difficulties but saw fit to buy a vehicle costing close to R1m.  

“If you were in financial difficulties in April 2015, why did you spend R890,000 on a car?” asked Chaskalson.

“That is a debate, whether to spend R10,000 or R20,000. I do not think it is a matter I can justify. Perhaps I should have thought of [buying a] smaller [car] for R20,000, like a Corolla, instead of a bigger car,” said Kodwa. 

TimesLIVE

ROB ROSE: Pule Mabe’s R27m tuk-tuk tender doesn’t add up

The ANC spin doctor is under the spotlight over a contract the Gauteng agriculture & rural development department gave to a company called Enviro ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Bell Pottinger 2.0: inside Ace’s fightback campaign

The ANC secretary-general is running out of time to shore up a power base before he’s forced to step down from his position. His RET faction is, it ...
Features
2 months ago

SAM MKOKELI: Our tortoise-like president unlikely to reshuffle lazy, bloated cabinet

Jackson Mthembu’s death presents Cyril Ramaphosa with a chance to rejig his ineffective national executive
Opinion
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Alcohol sales ban a huge blow to industry hard ...
National
3.
Tourism body to lobby the UK to have SA removed ...
National
4.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise ...
National
5.
White males still rule roost in workplace, equity ...
National

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Pule Mabe’s R27m tuk-tuk tender doesn’t add up

Opinion

Independent forensic investigator to probe corruption allegations at SSA

National

Zizi Kodwa goes to ANC integrity commission over EOH cash

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.