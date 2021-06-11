Opinion

CARTOON: Escaping the corporate tax net

11 June 2021 - 05:00
Friday, June 11 2021
Friday, June 11 2021

A fairer tax system will level global playing field, says Mboweni

The finance minister, along with his global counterparts, wants a tax system that will hold multinationals accountable
21 hours ago

Mboweni joins finance chiefs in calling for a global corporate minimum tax

Ministers of finance Tito Mboweni, Janet Yellen, Olaf Scholz, Arturo Herrera Gutierrez and Sri Mulyani Indrawati explain the need for a level playing ...
21 hours ago

G7 tax proposal might disappoint India

Big emerging economies like India will get their say at July’s G20 meeting
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: G7 tax deal a sign of hope but expect disappointment

There are too many obstacles — legal and political — to make a meaningful difference
3 days ago

BLOOMBERG OPINION: Ireland’s tax dance unlikely to end any time soon

Proposed minimum global tax rate will take years to implement
3 days ago

Will the global minimum tax bite? Watch the market

Valuations for companies most likely to be affected by a global minimum tax have actually risen since the proposal was first mooted
3 days ago
