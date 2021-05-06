CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR: India’s food programmes hold lessons for rest of the world

India is now home to one in three new coronavirus cases globally. But that is not India’s only burden. It also accounts for nearly 60% of the global increase in poverty caused by the pandemic. The Covid-19 recession in India has increased the number of poor people — those living on less than $2 a day — by 75-million.

Yet despite the grim numbers the South Asian nation has done something quite well over the past year. It has managed to feed most of its 1.3-billion people, a result of more than a half-century of reforms aimed at ending the country’s history of famines.

A new report from the International Food Policy Research Institute gives one reason food kept flowing during the crisis: “India’s rapid policy actions and effective co-ordination across national, state and local institutions helped buffer the initial shocks to health and nutrition programmes. This success reflects India’s decades of investments in social-safety-net infrastructure, particularly recent investments in direct and cash benefit transfers,” the report states.

Such lessons will be needed in 2021. The UN estimates the number of people vulnerable to severe hunger will nearly double because of the pandemic. And the Covid-19 crisis has exposed many weaknesses in the global food system. The UN thus plans to hold Food Systems Summit 2021 in September to transform how the world produces and consumes food.

Compared with food summits going back to the 1970s, this one offers a new conceptual shift, writes Julie Howard, an adviser to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Instead of a focus on simply growing more food, it holds “the possibility of reshaping the global food system to become more productive, resilient, sustainable and healthy”.

By the time world leaders gather in New York for the food summit India hopes to be on top of the pandemic. As it is it can offer lessons on how it constantly innovates in agriculture and other aspects of the food supply. In times of crisis, those lessons pay off. /Boston, May 3

Christian Science Monitor