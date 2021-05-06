Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s convoluted guillotine

06 May 2021 - 05:01 brandan reynolds
Ace Magashule gets his marching papers

The ANC secretary-general has been temporarily suspended, with pay
16 hours ago

ANC national working committee to follow top six with letters to Ace & Co

NWC  endorses decision to give those facing criminal charges their marching orders
1 day ago

Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule

Magashule refuses to voluntarily step aside
2 days ago

Ace Magashule plays for time while ANC storm brews

Ramaphosa will have to stand firm if he is to deliver on his promise to cleanse the party
1 week ago

Factionalism created fertile ground for corruption in ANC, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, is giving evidence to the state-capture commission
1 week ago
