Turkey yet to make a move on US Armenian genocide comment
Recent stand-offs with the US have caused substantial financial pain for Turkey, and could limit its response this time
Ankara — Turkey’s options for retaliating against Joe Biden’s landmark description of the Ottoman-era mass killing of Armenians as genocide include suspending a key defence deal with the US, a person familiar with the matter has said.
While Biden’s move was largely symbolic, it set the tone for his administration’s approach to ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who’s expected to weigh in on the row after chairing a Monday cabinet meeting. No US leader since Ronald Reagan has used the genocide term for fear of alienating Turkey, a Nato ally.
One repercussion could be Turkey freezing the Defence and Economic Co-operation Agreement that has enabled collaboration with the US in regional conflicts such as Syria and Iraq since it was signed in 1980, according to an official familiar with Turkish deliberations at the highest level of Erdoğan’s administration.
The pact, a centrepiece of the defence co-operation, provides both Turkey and the US with security assistance, enabling intelligence sharing, joint drills and increased US military access to Turkish airbases.
Suspending it could appease an important political ally — Devlet Bahçeli, the head of the Nationalist Movement Party — and consolidate support among nationalist voters at home.
But a deeper confrontation with the US would risk undermining the economy as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage. Recent stand-offs with the US have caused substantial financial pain for Turkey, and could limit its response this time.
Biden spoke to Erdoğan on Friday for the first time since taking office, while US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan both called their Turkish counterparts ahead of the president’s genocide designation.
On Monday, a spokesperson for the UN National Security Council said the US values the close partnership with Turkey on a wide range of regional security issues.
As Erdoğan wrangled with Washington in the past, he’s threatened to deny the US access to an early-warning radar at Kürecik, a critical part of Nato’s ballistic-missile defence capabilities, as well as Incirlik Air Base, close to Syria and used by the Pentagon to store tactical nuclear weapons. Neither happened.
Turkey launched a cross-border attack against separatist Kurdish militants in northern Iraq within hours of Biden’s statement, and other retaliatory options could include attacking allied Kurdish fighters in Syria who received US assistance to fight Islamic State, the official said.
The dispute over how to label the atrocities is at the core of tensions between Armenia and Turkey, which have no diplomatic ties and face each other across a closed border. In 2020, the Turkish military supported Azerbaijan in its armed conflict against Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave inside Azerbaijan with an Armenian ethnic majority.
Turkey could also take new steps likely to antagonise landlocked Armenia, which consumes large amounts of Turkish food supplies sent via Georgia, and increase support for Azerbaijan, the person said in options also confirmed as being under consideration by a second Turkish official.
The genocide designation — while echoing a move US Congress made in 2019 — only drove home the US administration’s willingness to play hardball with Erdoğan’s government. News of Biden’s move tilted sentiment against Turkish assets, which fluctuated on Monday. The lira dropped as much as 1.1% on Monday before rising 1% to 8.3065 per dollar in afternoon trade in Istanbul as analysts tried to assess whether tensions between the two countries will prove to be temporary.
On Saturday, Biden commemorated the 106th anniversary of the mass killing of up to 1.5-million Armenians expelled by the Ottoman Empire, the precursor to the modern Turkish state. Turkey disputes the death toll and argues that while atrocities took place, they were the consequence of war after some Armenians joined Russian troops fighting the Ottomans during World War 1.
Biden’s statement stoked years-long frictions between the US and Turkey, not least over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian air-defence system. Biden himself has a history of strained relations with Erdoğan — once calling him an “autocrat” and voicing support for his defeat at the ballot box.
Turkey later accused Biden of bowing to political pressure at home at the risk of ruining relations with a key Nato ally.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit Bloomberg.com
