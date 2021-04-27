Turkey yet to make a move on US Armenian genocide comment

Biden spoke to Erdoğan on Friday for the first time since taking office, while US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan both called their Turkish counterparts ahead of the president’s genocide designation.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the UN National Security Council said the US values the close partnership with Turkey on a wide range of regional security issues.

As Erdoğan wrangled with Washington in the past, he’s threatened to deny the US access to an early-warning radar at Kürecik, a critical part of Nato’s ballistic-missile defence capabilities, as well as Incirlik Air Base, close to Syria and used by the Pentagon to store tactical nuclear weapons. Neither happened.

Turkey launched a cross-border attack against separatist Kurdish militants in northern Iraq within hours of Biden’s statement, and other retaliatory options could include attacking allied Kurdish fighters in Syria who received US assistance to fight Islamic State, the official said.

The dispute over how to label the atrocities is at the core of tensions between Armenia and Turkey, which have no diplomatic ties and face each other across a closed border. In 2020, the Turkish military supported Azerbaijan in its armed conflict against Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave inside Azerbaijan with an Armenian ethnic majority.

Turkey could also take new steps likely to antagonise landlocked Armenia, which consumes large amounts of Turkish food supplies sent via Georgia, and increase support for Azerbaijan, the person said in options also confirmed as being under consideration by a second Turkish official.

The genocide designation — while echoing a move US Congress made in 2019 — only drove home the US administration’s willingness to play hardball with Erdoğan’s government. News of Biden’s move tilted sentiment against Turkish assets, which fluctuated on Monday. The lira dropped as much as 1.1% on Monday before rising 1% to 8.3065 per dollar in afternoon trade in Istanbul as analysts tried to assess whether tensions between the two countries will prove to be temporary.

On Saturday, Biden commemorated the 106th anniversary of the mass killing of up to 1.5-million Armenians expelled by the Ottoman Empire, the precursor to the modern Turkish state. Turkey disputes the death toll and argues that while atrocities took place, they were the consequence of war after some Armenians joined Russian troops fighting the Ottomans during World War 1.

Biden’s statement stoked years-long frictions between the US and Turkey, not least over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian air-defence system. Biden himself has a history of strained relations with Erdoğan — once calling him an “autocrat” and voicing support for his defeat at the ballot box.

Turkey later accused Biden of bowing to political pressure at home at the risk of ruining relations with a key Nato ally.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit Bloomberg.com