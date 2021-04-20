Zimbabwe is open for business, but it’s more than that...

On becoming president at the onset of the new Zimbabwean dispensation, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first — and most memorable — quotes was that “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

This, in and of itself, was a significant statement. Up until that point Zimbabwe had been closed off to the investors of the world as a result of its global isolation, dysfunctional economy, anti-business policies and general scepticism of the West.

So, while the president’s statement was seen by some as “just words”, in reality it was much more than that. It was a recognition of the centrality of foreign investment and the free market in creating jobs, fostering inclusive growth and ensuring sustainable economic development.

It was an acknowledgment of the urgent need for reform. And it was a signal to the investors of the world that this truly was a new Zimbabwe with a new way of doing things.

“Open for Business” was a rallying call for the transformation of the Zimbabwean economy. Investors heard the president’s call and were impressed by his sincerity and commitment.

Of course, issuing a rallying call such as this was just the first step. To be convinced to invest their hard earned resources in Zimbabwe — until then seen as a prohibitively risky investment destination — businesspeople needed not only to hear intent, but to see action.

As with any field, the marketplace for investment is an extremely crowded one. Across the world, not just in the developing world, nations, regions and even cities are competing to attract investment. For example, when Amazon announced that it planned to expand its corporate headquarters, more than 200 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico offered tax breaks, expedited construction approvals, and made promises of infrastructure improvements and other incentives in a bid to attract the company. According to reports, New York — the world’s financial centre — had to offer more than $1.5bn in tax breaks and more than $300m in cash to attract Amazon.