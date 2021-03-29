A third wave can be avoided — but it could also be more deadly

Will SA experience a third wave of Covid-19 infection? If so, when and how severely? The country experienced the first wave in April 2020, with the Western Cape affected first, which abated by September 2020, with Gauteng being the last province to settle. A devastating second wave followed three months later linked to the migratory patterns of the holiday period and, as the evidence demonstrates, spurred on by super-spreader events in late November and early December. Now we face concern that a third wave could hit us sometime after Easter, coinciding with autumn and potentially compounding the morbidity of the annual flu season.

In recent weeks Covid-19 cases have spiked across Europe to above the risk threshold of 10 new infections per 100,000 people per day. Several European countries — including the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Greece, Poland and France — have returned to lockdown measures as third waves of infection have set in, fuelled by the highly transmissible B117 variant (originally detected in Britain). Newly imposed lockdown restrictions in Italy, imposed from March 15, require residents to stay strictly at home over the Easter holiday.

This global experience is concerning to us in SA and increases our concern of a third wave of Covid-19. Its scale and timing are unclear, and depend on our behaviour. We are in control of the outcome of this infection trajectory. It is up to us and, as per the unequivocal evidence that is now published and universally supported, will be determined by:

Continued adherence to preventive measures including mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing;

Avoidance of gatherings, particularly over the religious holidays. We must ensure no super-spreader events are allowed to happen — not only very large gatherings but also smaller gatherings that become spreader events.

Accelerating vaccination, especially to the most at-risk.

Reinfections are a significant risk, one supported by recent data insights.

Over the course of the first and second waves of Covid-19 infection more than 1.5-million people in SA have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and more than 52,000 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded. However, given that over 80% of infections are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, these figures significantly understate the full extent of the outbreak.

The SA Medical Research Council has recorded more than 150,000 excess natural deaths since March 2020, suggesting that the Covid-19 death toll is significantly higher than what has been recorded. Actuarial analysis based on this data, which is further corroborated by recent seroprevalence studies, suggests more than 55% of the population has already been infected with Covid-19.

While this suggests a large proportion of the population will now have some degree of Covid-19 immunity, latest scientific evidence shows that lasting immunity against reinfection is not assured, in simple terms. Despite having been infected previously, there is a strong possibility an individual could be reinfected a second time. This could be aggravated by the continued emergence of Covid-19 mutations — variants that are capable of immune escape, as we have already seen happening in SA and around the world.

Discovery Health data from the first and second waves demonstrates that during the second wave, combined with the probability of contact to infection, one in three Discovery clients with an earlier infection had a chance of reinfection. Some of these reinfected clients required hospitalisation during the second infection.

What do we currently know?

Emerging from our analysis of 3.7-million medical scheme beneficiaries — 7% of the country’s population — we have derived in-depth understanding of the pattern of Covid-19 infections. The second wave of Covid-19, which occurred over the December and January holiday period, was quite different to the first wave in many respects:

A much higher rate of spread and number of infections — 86% higher daily new Covid-19 infections and 70% higher daily Covid-19 hospital admissions at the peak of the second wave;

More severe disease, with a higher proportion of infected people requiring hospital admission — a 10% higher morbidity rate;

The combination of the above two factors — more infections with worse morbidity — led to 70% higher hospital admissions in absolute terms, with about 520 Discovery Health members admitted to hospital every day at the peak of the second wave.

However, there is some good news in this regard. Treatment advances following the first wave meant that, with enhanced care, medical scheme members spent 37% less time in hospital per admission on average. Additionally, while more people tragically died as a consequence of more infections, overall mortality rates did not increase from first to second wave. For clarity, the case fatality rate — the proportion of deaths from reported positive cases — did not change during the second wave.