Opinion

CARTOON: Nzimande’s next stop

19 March 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, March 19 2021
Friday, March 19 2021

State to take from the jobless to give to university students

Blade Nzimande says R3.3bn in additional money will come from National Skills Fund
National
1 day ago

Students fired up after state digs in amid university fees protests

Student protests threaten to derail academic year; government criticised for prioritising SAA
National
3 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: State still fumbling around while students face uncertainty

Policymakers have not learnt from the #FeesMustFall protests and the response to this year’s unrest remains inept and unimaginative
Opinion
2 days ago

Cabinet approves funding for all NSFAS qualifying students

The uncertainty about funding has led to sporadic protests by students
National
1 week ago

Prioritising SAA over students is a poor state spending choice

That said, protesting students claim their right to education takes preference over other basic rights, so the government needs to weigh things ...
Opinion
1 week ago
Thursday, March 18 2021
Thursday, March 18 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: Let’s call the miraculous ...
Opinion
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Good ol’ Gwede, an asset to the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Time for steelmaker to make way for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector through ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dithering Hawks yet to take ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.