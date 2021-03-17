Opinion

CARTOON: AstraZeneca vaccine on hold

17 March 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Halting of AstraZeneca jab as cases rise in Europe threatens vaccine programme

But the EMA remains convinced that the vaccine’s benefits ‘in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh ...
Medicines regulator gives nod for Pfizer’s coronavirus shot to be administered in SA

Section 21 authorisation is subject to close monitoring of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Sahpra says
Germany, Italy and France suspend AstraZeneca shots over safety fears

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from shots, body says
EDITORIAL: Vaccine production needs to be scaled up

There is a way Big Pharma can allow developing-country firms to produce the jab while ensuring their intellectual property rights are protected
EU angry as AstraZeneca cuts supply of Covid-19 vaccine

An AstraZeneca document dated March 10 shows that the drug-maker expects to have delivered 30-million doses to the EU by the end of March, 10-million ...
