Opinion

CARTOON: End of the road for public protector

05 March 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, March 5 2021
Friday, March 5 2021

Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be on her way out

Damning report by independent panel finds prima facie evidence of misconduct or incompetence against public protector
National
3 days ago

Mkhwebane clears Gigaba of abuse of power claims in Gupta naturalisation

But the public protector found him guilty of breaching the executive ethics code and misrepresenting facts when he addressed a media briefing
National
3 weeks ago

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

It’s welcome to see that something is finally being done about her blatant falsehoods. Mkhwebane’s exit cannot come soon enough
News & Fox
1 month ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aims to have perjury charges withdrawn

The public protector is facing three charges of perjury after it was alleged that she lied under oath in affidavits submitted in court
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s ouster may split ANC

The Magashule faction in the ANC caucus is unlikely to vote for the removal of Mkhwebane, even if this is a caucus position, given her usefulness in ...
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, March 4 2021
Thursday, March 4 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: The JSC is lost in Hlophe’s ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Lies, damned lies and statistics ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PAUL HOFFMAN: John Hlophe guilty of poor ...
Opinion
5.
SHABIR A MADHI: Decision not to use AstraZeneca ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.