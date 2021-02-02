CARTOON: Population immunity in Africa

Outlook sentiment improves as markets price in stimulus package being put in place
Critics have reined in their predictions of the digital currency’s demise
Vinpro wants to guard against the industry being turned ‘on and off’ by the government, MD Rico Basson says
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
Australian miner buys SA’s historic copper mining complex in the Northern Cape, aiming to replicate its Prieska plans
But exporters push shipments up by almost 40% from a year ago
Germany will send medical staff and equipment and Austria offers to take intensive-care patients
Truter praises newly promoted squad's suberb character
Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
