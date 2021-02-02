Opinion

CARTOON: Population immunity in Africa

02 February 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
SA languishes in corruption index despite recent cleanup moves

ANC’s unwillingness or inability to tackle crime in its own ranks is just one factor weighing on perceptions
WASHINGTON POST: Yoweri Museveni’s re-election a mockery of democracy

The Ugandan president would not allow US and EU election observers to work and blocked internet access
Human rights abuses escalate in Africa during the pandemic

Governments on the continent should co-operate fully with the International Criminal Court
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Social pacts more vital than ever as state lacks capacity

Social partners involved in SA’s social dialogue have not been diverse enough, and so decisions often do not have broad societal buy-in
JONNY STEINBERG: The healthy rich and diseased poor in a 21st century dystopia

The lack of global cooperation in the distribution of Covid vaccines could result in horrific new divides
