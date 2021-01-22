Opinion

CARTOON: Time to get back on track after Trump

22 January 2021 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Joe Biden signs executive orders to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

The 10 orders will establish a Covid-19 testing board, address supply shortfalls and establish protocols for international travellers
US rejoining the Paris climate pact is the very least green groups expect of Biden

For decades the US has not done its fair share to rein in emissions, says the Union of Concerned Scientists
Expect record US job creation under Joe Biden, and why it won’t be enough

Special attention must be paid to the 4-million out of work for more than six months, now at risk of pay cuts or dropping out of the workforce ...
Joe Biden faces big fight in US Congress to bridge political divide

Several Republican senators led by Mitt Romney have  expressed misgivings about Biden’s $1.9-trillion plan for addressing Covid-19’s damage to the US ...
US to join Covax and commits to staying a member of the WHO

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s decision to exit the WHO and also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation
Joe Biden calls for end to ‘uncivil war’ in inaugural address to divided America

‘A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge’
