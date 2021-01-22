CARTOON: Time to get back on track after Trump

The world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a rise in infection rates, and a cautious tone prevails on Asian markets
As the certainty of death and taxes endures, perhaps now is a good time to re-examine the foolhardy trade-offs made to save SAA
Pilot and four health-care workers died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Magashule says top ANC officials are due to discuss a more practical approach towards rebooting the economy
The German retailer carries more than 250 brands including Gucci, Prada and Givenchy
The announcement comes as SA reels from a new wave of Covid-19 infections and harder lockdown restrictions
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
Secular court acquits a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and orders a new trial for a man sentenced to death for blasphemous message on WhatsApp
Soccer’s governing body warns players that entering the new competition would bar them from other competitions, such as the World Cup
Joe Biden is sworn in, Yoweri Museveni wins Uganda's disputed election, Alexei Navalny returns to Russia, Kamala Harris makes history, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears in court and more
