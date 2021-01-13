CARTOON: Not Uganda, it’s Myganda

The prospect of fiscal and monetary stimulus in the US, along with the vaccine rollout, is supporting global sentiment
The president has provided no detail on where the Covid-19 vaccines will come from
Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
An inept party of incompetent, anachronistic amateurs, denialists and egg-beaters
More than 16,000 victims have now joined the case seeking compensation for the data breach that occurred in 2018
Most of the SA bonds bought in the final quarter of 2020 have been sold
Industry applies for a temporary deferment of payment of excise duties
São Paulo-based Butantan Institute lists an efficacy rate of 50.4%, after pressure for more transparency
Club is confident he will fill the boots of Kermit Erasmus who joined defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns
Property owners look to avoid fees after being badly burnt by pandemic refunds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
