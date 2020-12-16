The lightbulb moment of not stopping at idea number one

Thomas Edison was a visionary inventor who thought years ahead of his time. During 1878 and 1880 he and his team of researchers tested more than3,000 designs for the light bulb. In 1879, Edison filed a patent for an electric lamp with a carbon filament and changed the way we see at night forever.

He managed to wield the power of electricity into an object that can fit into the palm of an adult’s hand. The same power that can slice a tree in two during an electrical thunderstorm was tamed and used for the benefit of mankind.

What if he had stopped, at idea number one?

A century later, in 1979, another visionary — but not an inventor ¯ had 32 solar panels installed on the White House roof. The panels were the test of a vision to begin to get the world to counter the effects of global warming. Former US president Jimmy Carter believed mankind could harness the power of the sun and begin to produce clean energy, thereby reversing the effects of the damage to the environment.

He was ridiculed. Even Donald Regan, president Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff, described the White House solar panels as “just a joke”. When Carter left office, Reagan removed the panels in 1986, ending the clean energy vision Carter had for the US to lead the world in the innovation of renewable energy.

More than two decades later, former president Barack Obama put new solar panels back on the roof of the White House and expanded funding for clean energy development. One can’t help but wonder, what if Carter had not been stopped at idea number one?

Carter had other accomplishments during his presidential term that changed the status quo through the power of faith and determination, as written about in Jonathan Alter’s biography, His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life. Carter ended his predecessor, Richard Nixon’s, two-China policy (which preferred Taiwan) and helped set up bilateral relations for what is currently the world’s most important bilateral relationship.