LA TIMES: It’s not ideal, but at least it’s a home

How is it possible that more than seven months into the pandemic there are still publicly owned houses sitting empty while thousands of families are homeless?

That is what is happening in El Sereno, where dozens of houses and apartments owned by Caltrans, the state transportation agency, remain vacant despite pleas to sell or rent the properties as affordable housing.

Last week activists calling themselves Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community commandeered nearly 20 houses and attempted to move homeless families and individuals into the properties. The California Highway Patrol ousted the squatters on the evening before Thanksgiving and arrested dozens of people for trespassing and burglary. The homeless families were offered hotel vouchers.

It was the second time this year that activists have sought to “reclaim” the vacant properties. In March, amid the first shelter-in-place order, another group, called Reclaiming Our Homes, took over a dozen of the Caltrans houses in an act of civil disobedience. They argued it was unconscionable to allow so many empty, decaying homes to sit idle during a public health emergency.

They’re right. It shouldn’t take protests and illegal squatters for state agencies to treat the pandemic housing crisis with the utmost urgency. Despite spending billions of dollars to end homelessness California is still struggling to put needy families into stable housing, even where there is public land and property readily available, which is why activists sometimes resort to unorthodox and even illegal tactics to push governments agencies to act.

Yes, the attempts to “reclaim” the Caltrans houses are illegal. The activists are trespassing on state-owned land and essentially claiming public property as their own. The houses are not hooked up to utilities. Some properties haven’t been repaired in decades, or have pest infestations or other deficiencies that make them unsafe for habitation. Squatting is not a sustainable solution.

But the fact of the matter is that the protests in March worked. As a result of the public and political attention, Caltrans and the housing authority of the City of Los Angeles agreed to lease 22 properties to the housing authority for up to three years for use as transitional housing for families, including some of the original reclaimers. /Los Angeles, December 1

LA Times