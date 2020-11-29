Tweeting Trump and his legal sidekicks are recreating ‘November criminals’

Those who have studied the rise of Nazism in Germany know about the “November criminals” — the so-called traitors who betrayed the German army at the time of the Great War and subsequently oversaw the “German Revolution” and demise of the Hohenzollern monarchy.

The “stab-in-the-back” legend gained ground from early 1918, when conservative Germans refused to recognise impending defeat and — instead of interpreting events in military and economic terms — sought scapegoats to account for Germany’s defeat. Those who signed the armistice on November 11 1918 were denounced as traitors, especially Jews, left-wingers and republicans, and blamed for the overthrow of the Kaiser.

While scholars debate the precise origins of the legend and the extent to which the Nazis used it in their ascent to power, all agree that the “stab-in-the-back” notion flooded newsprint in Weimar Germany and enabled demagogues in their quest for power. Adolf Hitler was happy to play along with the legend. Scapegoats provided succour for the radical Right in postwar Germany and Hitler knew this.

One hundred and two years later, Donald Trump is revealing his own innate appreciation of the power of myth and its uses. How else can one explain his unending quest to overthrow the November election results? Trump is no fool. Few understand the political impulses of ordinary Americans as well as he does. Trump has turned lying into an art.

His latest strategy comes straight from the “November criminal” playbook. Trump is preparing for congressional elections in 2022 and for a return to power in 2024 — if not for himself then for his son or son-in-law. No doubt he takes sustenance from the 70% of Republican voters who believe the Democrats stole the election. The November 2020 legend will play a vital role in the political battles ahead.