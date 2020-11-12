Opinion

CARTOON: The new Trump wall

12 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Thursday, November 12 2020
Why Donald Trump is scared of what lurks beyond the White House

Bankruptcy, his hotels empty due to Covid-19, possible tax fraud and sexual assault accusations — these are a few of Donald Trump’s fevered fears
16 hours ago

Biden says Trump’s refusal to concede will not help his legacy

President-elect says Trump delay is an embarrassment and vows to go forward with the transition of power
1 day ago

Donald Trump pursues legal action after attorney-general authorises vote probe

William Barr has told federal prosecutors to look into any ‘substantial’ claims of irregularities
1 day ago

How Africa can gain from US’s return to the old normal

Derogatory Trump will be gone, but a Biden administration will know that the continent is a new theatre of geopolitical competition
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Joe Stalin and Lenin meet Donald Trump for coffee

Republicans had to be told that wanting and believing a thing to be true isn’t the same as it being true
2 days ago
Wednesday, November 11 2020

