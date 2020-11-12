CARTOON: The new Trump wall

Metal traders look for balance between positive vaccine news and rising number of virus cases
ANC secretary-general will be able to cry foul if prosecution flops
Drug maker joins international coalition to speed up access for low and middle-income countries
The Electoral Commission of SA has upheld its decision to reject the registration of ActionSA as a political party as the logo and name are similar to another party
The synthetic fuel and chemicals producer says investors can exercise a non-binding advisory vote on its strategy
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital
Just Share and the Raith Foundation have approached the world’s largest investor initiative on climate change
Changes began on Monday with the sudden firing of defence secretary Mark Esper
But tipsters are putting their bets on Dustin Johnson to win the tournament
From a van to a street-legal Le Mans car, we take a peek into Porsche’s secret design archives
